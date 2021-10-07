Community calls for justice for young mother killed in Norway House Cree Nation

Family, friends and community members are calling for justice for Jenna Paupanekis, a beloved young Cree mother killed in the northern Manitoba community of Norway House Cree Nation.

The hashtag #JusticeForJenna is circulating on social media, as friends and loved ones share her photo and their grief over her death online. The 25-year-old, whose full name was Juness Jenna Florence Paupenakis, came from a big family and was deeply loved.

"They're devastated. They're beyond belief of what has happened," Clarence Paupanekis, Jenna's uncle and the family's spokesperson.

"It's a hard thing to go through for my family. But we're trying to be strong and be there for my mom and my sister, the kids — Jenna's children."

He said his niece leaves behind an eight-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.

"Obviously we want justice to be served on the perpetrator. We want him to do … [a] life sentence. Not have the ability to apply for parole for 25 years," said Paupanekis.

Jenna Paupenakis, 25, is being remembered and honoured in Norway House Cree Nation. (Submitted by Jennifer Paupenakis)

Police were called to Norway House Cree Nation — about 500 kilometres north of Winnipeg — just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday with a report of an assault, RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday.

They spoke to a man who was hurt, according to the release, and were asked to check on a woman at a house on Highway 373 because it was believed she was being assaulted.

When police arrived, they found Paupanekis with serious injuries. She was pronounced dead in hospital.

On Tuesday, police charged Don Travis Forbister, 30, of Norway House with second-degree murder. Major crime services and RCMP forensic identification services continue to investigate.

Forbister appeared in provincial court in Thompson on Wednesday.

Jenna Paupanekis was very close with her aunt, Jennifer Paupanekis, who says Jenna was her 'precious angel.' The whole family is having a hard time with her death, Jennifer says. (Submitted by Jennifer Paupanekis)

Jenna had recently graduated from the University College of the North with her educational assistant certificate. She lived with her children and her grandmother and was about to begin working at the elementary school as an education assistant.

Clarence Paupanekis said she had been with the man now accused in her death for only a short time.

Many using the #JusticeForJenna hashtag are also using it to bring awareness to domestic violence.

"People want to see this kind of activity stopped in our community. The drugs and the violence against women. The young people in the community are angry about this incident. They want to see the justice prevail," he said.

Many in Norway House Cree Nation are grieving the loss of Jenna Paupanekis. (Submitted by Terrilyn Dixon)

On Wednesday night, Jenna's cousins organized a candle-lit vigil in Jenna's honour.

Clarence said his niece's birthday is Oct. 30. She should've been enjoying it, he said.

"We've had a lot of support from the community. The outpouring of support has been tremendous. We're grateful for that."