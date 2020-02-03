Father 'fell through a whole bunch of cracks' at Winnipeg hospital, says prominent doctor

A prominent Manitoba doctor who's now practicing in California is speaking out after she says her father experienced inadequate care at a Winnipeg hospital, and her family waited nearly a month to hear from a physician about his status.

Dr. Jen Gunter, an obstetrician and gynecologist, said her 90-year-old father Derek Gunter was admitted to Victoria General Hospital at the end of December with pneumonia and sepsis, but she and her brother couldn't get information from a doctor until the end of January.

"Between the two of us, between him going to visit, between calling, leaving messages, we could not get one piece of information," she told CBC News.

"Nothing was taken seriously."

Laurie Thompson from the Manitoba Institute for Patient Safety says families should be involved in the care of a patient as much as the patient wants them to be. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Gunter, who is also a prominent author and the star of the CBC Gem show Jensplaining, said she wanted to hear how her father was doing and pass along important medical history to the team caring for him, but whenever she called, she was told the person in charge wasn't around to talk. Her father had bouts of delirium, and needed his children's help making decisions about his health, she said.

In addition, she alleges it took nearly a month for her father to see specialists.

It got to the point where she says her father went into respiratory arrest and needed to be resuscitated. He also developed bed sores. Gunter's brother would visit in the evenings, but by that time the doctors had already gone home.

"My dad fell through a whole bunch of cracks," Gunter says.

Dr. Jen Gunter is an obstetrician-gynecologist, an author and the star of CBC Gem's Jensplaining. She wonders if she can't get information from a hospital, how is the average person supposed to. (Turgut Yeter/CBC)

She says she called the hospital, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority as well as an elder abuse hotline, but she wasn't able to have a conversation with the health region or the hospital staff until she started posting to her more than 280,000 Twitter followers about it.

Are bed sores in hospital preventable with the right care? This isn’t my field, but I seem to remember a bed sore on an elderly in patient is a big deal. Anyone? —@DrJenGunter

"I'm a physician who trained in Manitoba and I'm pretty well known, and the fact that I can't get any information from Victoria Hospital, how could anyone else get information," she said.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for the WRHA said they wouldn't speak about the health conditions of a patient for privacy reasons.

"That said, care providers and leadership have been in contact with Ms. Gunter and are aware of the concerns she has raised. We are working with her and the rest of her family and the patient to address the concerns she has raised," they said.

"The best way for patients or their family members to reach us to discuss concerns about their care is through the patient relations offices at the hospitals, or centrally through the WRHA client relations coordinator. People can access this service regardless of where they live."

Communication 'critically important'

Laurie Thompson, the executive director of the Manitoba Institute for Patient Safety said health care professionals are tasked with communicating well with both patients and their family members, as well as providing adequate medical care.

"Patients and families know each other well, there's a trust relationship there. That's why it's really important that families be involved, to the degree that patients want them to be," she said.

Sometimes poor communication can lead to an event or circumstance that can lead to a patient experiencing harm, Thompson says.

"Communication is cited as a very common factor when it comes to patient incidents, so it's critically important …particularly in a hospital setting where there's complex care underway and lots of people involved," she said.

Gunter says her father has been in and out of hospital a number of times, and says more could have been done to piece together his medical history.

"The emergency department that he's been going to multiple times, I do hold them responsible for his deterioration," she said.

"Nobody seems to have cared enough to put all the pieces together."