Chief medical examiner calls inquest into death of inmate at Headingley Correctional Centre

Manitoba's chief medical examiner is calling an inquest into the death of an inmate almost a year ago at Headingley Correctional Centre.

Jeffrey Tait, 31, was found lying on his cell floor, not moving, on Jan. 29, 2019. Emergency medical services were called, and they tried to resuscitate the man, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

An autopsy later determined that Tait had killed himself.

Dr. John K. Younes, the province's chief medical examiner, wants an inquest to look into the circumstances surrounding Tait's death, and to see if anything can be done to prevent similar deaths in the future.

Information regarding the date, time, and location of the inquest will be determined by the chief judge of the Provincial Court of Manitoba, and released at a later date.