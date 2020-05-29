Assault sends man to hospital after fight on Winnipeg transit bus

A man is in hospital after an argument broke out on a city bus Thursday night.

Police say a group on a Winnipeg Transit bus appears to have been arguing over an alleged theft.

The group all got off the bus near Jefferson Avenue and McGregor Street after 7 p.m., police say.

A short time later, police were called about a man collapsed on the street at that spot.

The man had been assaulted and was taken to hospital. His condition is not known.

Police are now reviewing video from that bus as part of their investigation. They had taped off an area near the intersection Thursday night. A backpack and water bottle could be seen behind the tape.