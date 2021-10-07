RCMP release images of 2 suspects in killing of Portage la Prairie taxi driver

Manitoba RCMP have released images of two people who are suspects in the 2019 killing of a Portage la Prairie taxi driver.

Jeff Peters, 51, was working as a taxi driver on May 20, 2019, the night he was found dead on the side of a road outside MacGregor, about 35 kilometres west of Portage la Prairie. His taxi was nowhere nearby.

On May 23, 2019, Peters's taxi cab was found at the Sportsplex in Brandon, Man. Security cameras captured images on May 20, the day Peters was killed, of two people, a male and female, walking by a dumpster at the Sportsplex.

Cameras later spotted the pair walking westbound in front of Kirkcaldy Heights School in Brandon.

Jeff Peters, 51, was found dead along Road 55 West near MacGregor, Man., on May 20, 2019. (Submitted by RCMP)

RCMP released images of the two in a Thursday news release, identifying them as suspects in Peters's killing.

Police describe the male as five foot nine to six feet tall, and the female as five foot four to five foot six.

The male appeared to be holding a white sweater and the female had a black backpack.

Surveillance footage shows Jeff Peters's cab arriving at the Sportsplex in Brandon, Man., on May 20, 2019. (Submitted by RCMP)

Police ask anyone with information about the two people in the videos, or about the homicide of Jeff Peters, to call the RCMP tip line at 431-489-8551 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously online or by phone at 1-800-222-8477.

On Tuesday, RCMP searched an area along Road 55 West, which is where Peters was found, as well as along Highway 1, west of Austin, Man. Police said earlier this week evidence found in a ditch in the area led them to conduct the search.