Man, teen charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2019 killing of Portage la Prairie taxi driver

A 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl have been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Portage la Prairie taxi driver Jeff Peters more than two years ago, RCMP say.

Trevor Donovan Roulette was arrested in Portage la Prairie on Tuesday, Mounties said in a news release on Wednesday.

The teen, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested on Oct. 27 in the small city, which is about 85 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Both are now in custody in Winnipeg, RCMP said. Police don't believe anyone else was involved in the death of Peters.

Peters, 51, was found unresponsive on the side of a road outside the community of MacGregor, Man., about 35 kilometres west of Portage la Prairie, on the night of May 20, 2019. His taxi was nowhere in sight.

The vehicle was found three days later at the Sportsplex in Brandon, about 120 km west of Portage la Prairie.

The night Peters was killed, security cameras captured images of two people walking by a dumpster at the Sportsplex, Mounties said. Cameras later spotted what appeared to be the same pair walking in front of the city's Kirkcaldy Heights School.

RCMP released images from that footage earlier this month, along with further information they said helped lead to the arrest of the two accused.

"The RCMP appreciates the assistance of the public and the media in being able to provide answers to the Peters family," the release said.