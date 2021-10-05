Police search area near MacGregor in connection with 2019 taxi driver homicide

Manitoba police are searching an area near the town of MacGregor as part of an investigation into the homicide of a Portage la Prairie taxi driver in 2019.

The area along Road 55 West is where Jeff Peters, 51, was found dead on May 20, 2019.

Police are also searching along Highway 1, west of Austin, Man.

Evidence found in a ditch in the area led police to conduct the search.

A spokesperson for Manitoba RCMP could not speak about what the evidence was, or how it was found, due to the ongoing investigation.

"We follow where the evidence is," said Tara Seel.

"If the evidence leads us to determine that a full search is necessary of an area where evidence is located, then that's what we do to further the investigation."

Peters had been working as a taxi driver in Portage la Prairie at the time of his death, and had had several calls the night of his death, Seel said.

He was found lying along the road, unresponsive, around 8:20 p.m. on May 20, 2019. His taxi was not nearby, Seel said.

"We're looking for anyone with any information about his whereabouts, but more importantly, if they have any recollection of anything happening in this area around on the date of May 20 or shortly thereafter," she said.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection with this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 431-489-8551, or contact Crime Stoppers .

