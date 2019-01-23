Skip to Main Content
Friend of Jeanenne Fontaine sings mourning song in victim impact statement

The best friend of a woman who was killed during a botched robbery broke into a mourning song during her victim impact statement at a sentencing hearing today in a Winnipeg courtroom.

Fontaine, 29, was shot, and her home was set on fire in March 2017

Jeanenne Chantel Fontaine, shown in the photo used for an online obituary, was in tremendous pain after the death of her cousin, Tina Fontaine, and it affected her battle with addiction, according to a close friend. (ObitTree)

Melissa Stevenson said Jeanenne Fontaine was like a butterfly — beautiful, small and strong.

Fontaine, 29, was shot, and her home was set on fire in March 2017 when three men came to her house to collect on a drug debt her boyfriend owed.

Fontaine was the cousin of Tina Fontaine, a teenager whose body was found three years earlier in the Red River, and whose death fuelled calls for a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Stevenson says her friend was in tremendous pain after her cousin's death, and it affected her battle with addiction.

A jury on Saturday found Christopher Brass guilty of manslaughter.

Another man, Jason Meilleur, was also convicted of manslaughter and is to be sentenced at a later date.

The third man, Malcolm Mitchell, pleaded guilty to the shooting last month and was sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder.

