Mother charged in baby's death was being treated for addictions, working on job skills, court heard in 2018

A Winnipeg mother charged with manslaughter this week in the death of her newborn daughter has struggled with addictions, homelessness and fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, a court was told during a 2018 sentencing hearing.

At the time, Jeanene Rosa Moar, then 28, was in a residential treatment program for methamphetamine and alcohol addictions, Manitoba provincial court Associate Chief Judge John Guy was told at that hearing.

Moar was living at a social services agency for people with neurodevelopmental disorders, including fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. While unemployed, she was working on future employment skills, hoping to one day work as a server or assistant, court heard.

The hearing almost four years ago, after she admitted to driving a stolen car while impaired, was Moar's most recent criminal conviction.

On Wednesday, Winnipeg police announced they had charged Moar, now 31, with manslaughter and concealing the body of a child in connection with the death of her newborn.

Child abuse investigators allege the infant was born at a home in the Garden City neighbourhood, then concealed in a garbage bin in a Boyd Avenue back alley, where her body was found last month.

Police believe the infant was alive when she was abandoned, Winnipeg Police Service Const. Claude Chancy said.

At the 2018 sentencing hearing, court was told there was no formal Gladue report — which provides court with background on an Indigenous offender's personal history to consider in sentencing — prepared.

However, the defence said there were "some Gladue factors" to consider.

The court heard Moar had a "fairly good" though transient upbringing, until her mother's boyfriend kicked her out of their house when she was 18.

That same boyfriend had been "emotionally and/or sexually harassing" Moar. Her lawyer also said she'd been exposed to abuse, neglect and harassment by her mother and her mother's boyfriend.

Court records show Moar's criminal record begins in 2010 — two years after she was kicked out of her home, she said — and includes convictions for theft and violating court orders.

At the 2018 sentencing, Moar's lawyer said she took responsibility for her actions.

She was fined, sentenced to 30 days in jail and prohibited from driving for one year.