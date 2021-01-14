Dr. Jazz Atwal to give COVID-19 update for Manitoba at 12:30 p.m.

Manitobans will get their first COVID-19 update in four days on Tuesday afternoon after a week that saw case numbers rise to their highest levels in months.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, will meet virtually with reporters at 12:30 p.m. and CBC Manitoba will live stream the news conference here.

The province stopped updating its COVID-19 data dashboards on weekends back in July. The Thanksgiving long weekend forced the latest update to be delayed even further.

The latest numbers come as Manitoba's seven-day average case count has risen to nearly 112 — a level not seen since the third week of June.

The numbers climbed after five of the first eight days in October saw new daily cases in excess of 100.

As of Friday, 85.5 per cent of Manitoba's eligible population had gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the province's vaccine dashboard says.

Among those fully immunized, the proportion is now 81.6 per cent.

There were, at last update, 927 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, including 488 — more than half — linked to more contagious coronavirus variants.

A total of 59,241 people have recovered after testing positive for the illness in the province.

The total number of deaths in Manitoba since the pandemic began is now 1,214, including 210 from variants of concern.