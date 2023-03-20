Family of missing man from The Pas hasn't heard from him since January, RCMP say

Family of a man from The Pas in northern Manitoba say they haven't heard from him in over a month and police are concerned for his well-being.

Jayden Mercredi, 22, hasn't been in touch with his family since January, according to an RCMP news release on Monday. He was reported missing on March 8.

Mercredi is five feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes, RCMP said.

Mercredi's mother spoke with CBC News on March 12 about his disappearance.

Charlene Constant said her son hasn't been seen since a late-December bar fight at the Alouette Hotel in The Pas.

He typically stayed in contact with his brother over social media, said Constant, but has been inactive on his Facebook account for a while, Constant said last week.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP detachment in The Pas at 204-627-6204. Tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

