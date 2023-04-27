Person found dead near river in The Pas ID'd as 22-year-old missing man, police say

The person found dead near the Saskatchewan River in The Pas this week was a 22-year-old man who was reported missing in March, RCMP say.

The body of Jayden Mercredi was found on Monday near the river off First Street E. in the northwestern Manitoba town, police said in a news release on Thursday.

The 22-year-old hadn't been in touch with his family since January, and his mother had previously told CBC News she feared the worst.

The cause of death is not known at this time as police await the results of an autopsy.

RCMP are investigating along with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.