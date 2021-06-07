Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg woman found safe after she went missing for more than a week: police

Jayda Wood, who had been reported last seen in the Jefferson neighbourhood of Winnipeg on May 27, has been found safe.
Winnipeg police say Jayda Wood has been found safe. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police)

A 22-year-old woman who hadn't been seen for more than a week has been found safe, police say.

Jayda Wood has been reported last seen in the Jefferson neighbourhood of Winnipeg on May 27 at about 5 p.m., police said in a news release on Saturday.

On Monday, police announced she had been found safe. 

