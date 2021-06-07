Winnipeg woman found safe after she went missing for more than a week: police
Jayda Wood, who had been reported last seen in the Jefferson neighbourhood of Winnipeg on May 27, has been found safe.
A 22-year-old woman who hadn't been seen for more than a week has been found safe, police say.
Jayda Wood has been reported last seen in the Jefferson neighbourhood of Winnipeg on May 27 at about 5 p.m., police said in a news release on Saturday.
On Monday, police announced she had been found safe.
