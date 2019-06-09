Cross country bicycle trip bringing bikes to kids with special needs

For years Jay and Debbie Zammit have dreamed of riding their bikes across Canada.

Now that the couple has retired that's just what they're doing — and they're using their trip to make sure special needs children get the chance to experience their joy of cycling too.

The couple started their journey from Victoria, B.C. to St. Johns, N.L. April 1 and throughout the journey they're raising money to give away custom-made bikes to kids with special needs.

Their goal is to give away 10 specialized bikes — one in each province they go through.

"It means so much to these kids and young adults because it allows them to participate and feel part of groups that they couldn't otherwise participate in," explained Debbie while the couple stopped in Winnipeg earlier this week.

"We've seen kids at 18 (years old) and riding for the first time and it's just brings tears to your eyes — it's been amazing and humbling and heartwarming."

The couple plans to finish their cross-country bike tour in a little over 100 days, and so far they've been averaging around 76 kilometres a day.

They've been avoiding the bustle of the Trans-Canada Highway whenever possible, instead sticking to back roads, gravel roads and the Trans-Canada trail.

Special bikes

The Zammit's donated their fourth bike in Winnipeg Friday.

And the bikes aren't cheap.

Built to order by Freedom Concepts Inc., a Winnipeg-based manufacturer of adaptive bikes for people with special needs, the bikes can costs thousands of dollars and are built from the ground up based on the needs and customizations the rider requires.

The company works with therapists and medical professionals to properly design bikes to accommodate the needs of individuals across North America with disabilities such as cerebral palsy, spina bifida, muscular dystrophy, Angelman syndrome, Rett syndrome and visual impairment.

"Some require additional balance so a lot of them are three-wheeled bikes, some are hand bikes," explained Debbie of the bikes.

"It's whatever the child needs and they custom make them to whatever they need.

"This is not like an off-the-shelf type of bike."

While they plan to give away 10 bikes, Jay says they'll give away even more along the way if they bring in enough donations, which be made through the couple's blog.

He said it feels good to share their love of cycling with those who wouldn't otherwise be able to ride.

"It opens up a world for them," he said.

"We're passionate about cycling and we're passionate about giving everyone a chance to cycle."

