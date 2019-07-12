Winnipeg man 'took a risk' that federal bill would keep him out of jail for drug charges, court hears

A Manitoba judge says a Winnipeg man took a chance with a guilty plea in February, assuming a Liberal government bill would drop mandatory minimum punishments for the drug offences he was charged with by the time his sentencing date arrived.

When the federal election was called in the summer, the bill died — leaving the mandatory minimums in place.

Jason Kunicki, 35, pleaded guilty in February 2021 to possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, but his sentencing was delayed until this month in anticipation of Bill C-22 being passed.

That bill, which was introduced in February, would have repealed mandatory minimum penalties for certain drug offences and allowed courts leeway to use conditional sentence orders in cases where an individual isn't a public safety threat.

Following their re-election in September, the Liberal government has said they will introduce the bill.

On Tuesday, Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Justice Anne Turner sentenced Kunicki to 18 months in custody.

In reading her decision, Turner said Kunicki "took a risk" when he pleaded guilty, basing his decision on the hope Bill C-22 would be in force by the time he was sentenced.

"It cannot be considered an exceptional circumstance that Mr. Kunicki voluntarily chose to plead guilty on the understanding that his sentencing would be put off for some months in the hope that Bill C-22 would pass," she said.

Court heard that Kunicki was arrested on April 30, 2016, after Winnipeg police executed a search warrant at his residence.

Police found a digital scale, unused packaging, $800 cash and multiple quantities of cocaine.

While the items seized point to something more serious than sharing cocaine with a few friends, Turner said she accepted that it was not a large, sophisticated operation.

In spite of this, Turner said she chose to give Kunicki a sentence on the lower end of the scale, given the various ways he has tried to turn his life around.

The minimum sentence in custody for possession for purpose of trafficking is one year, under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Since being arrested, Kunicki has completed a 10-week addictions program with the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba, stayed sober for four years, and maintained employment for most of the time he's been out on bail, court heard.

However, those actions are expected of people facing criminal charges, Turner said.

"It is absolutely a mitigating factor to consider on sentencing. It is not, however, an exceptional circumstance," Turner said.