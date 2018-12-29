Police still searching for suspects wanted in North End homicide

Winnipeg police are renewing a call for help tracking down two men wanted in connection to a violent North End homicide.

Jason Peter John James, 40, was found in a house on Pritchard Avenue on Sept. 22. Police said he had been "violently assaulted."

Five days later police released photos and the names of two suspects, each wanted for second-degree murder in connection to James' death.

Police said Saturday they haven't been able to find either of the wanted men.

Jason John Peter James, 40, was found dead in a house on Pritchard Avenue Sept. 22. (Jason John Peter James/Facebook)

Michael Anthony Caribou, 28, is described as 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Faron Alexander Spence, 39, is described as 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police warn not to approach either man if located.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Caribou or Spence or any information that may help investigators is asked to call police at 204-986-6508.

