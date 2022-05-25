Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Manslaughter charge laid in death of woman found in Winnipeg apartment

A 31-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter more than a year after the body of Jasmine Normand was found inside a West End Winnipeg apartment building.

Body of Jasmine Normand, 27, discovered inside her Maryland Street apartment in 2021

CBC News ·
Police say Jasmine Normand, pictured, and Sabrina Mary Louise Favel knew each other and got into an altercation in May 2021. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

A woman has been charged with manslaughter more than a year after the body of Jasmine Normand, 27, was found inside a West End Winnipeg apartment building.

Sabrina Mary Louise Favel, 31, was arrested on Tuesday at a home in the city's Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Favel and Normand were acquaintances and investigators believe they became involved in a fatal altercation on May 10, 2021, at Normand's apartment on Maryland Street, between Sargent and Wellington avenues.

Police had issued a public plea for information about Normand's activities and anyone she may have had contact with in the days leading up to her discovery.

Favel remains in police custody.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now