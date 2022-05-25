Manslaughter charge laid in death of woman found in Winnipeg apartment
A 31-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter more than a year after the body of Jasmine Normand was found inside a West End Winnipeg apartment building.
Body of Jasmine Normand, 27, discovered inside her Maryland Street apartment in 2021
A woman has been charged with manslaughter more than a year after the body of Jasmine Normand, 27, was found inside a West End Winnipeg apartment building.
Sabrina Mary Louise Favel, 31, was arrested on Tuesday at a home in the city's Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood, police said in a news release on Wednesday.
Favel and Normand were acquaintances and investigators believe they became involved in a fatal altercation on May 10, 2021, at Normand's apartment on Maryland Street, between Sargent and Wellington avenues.
Police had issued a public plea for information about Normand's activities and anyone she may have had contact with in the days leading up to her discovery.
Favel remains in police custody.