Manslaughter charge laid in death of woman found in Winnipeg apartment

A woman has been charged with manslaughter more than a year after the body of Jasmine Normand, 27, was found inside a West End Winnipeg apartment building.

Sabrina Mary Louise Favel, 31, was arrested on Tuesday at a home in the city's Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Favel and Normand were acquaintances and investigators believe they became involved in a fatal altercation on May 10, 2021, at Normand's apartment on Maryland Street, between Sargent and Wellington avenues.

Police had issued a public plea for information about Normand's activities and anyone she may have had contact with in the days leading up to her discovery.

Favel remains in police custody.