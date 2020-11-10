After Meth: Bulimia, sexual assault and 11 years lost to addiction

For Jasmine Doolan, meth numbed the trauma of being gang raped by eight men at a house party.

She was 17 when it happened. Alcohol and drug use were already her norm, but the sexual assault was a tipping point.

Not long after the attack, Doolan tried methamphetamine for the first time. She binged for four days straight.

"From then on, I was chasing that high for the next 11 years."

The drug controlled her life and made her a "monster because I would do anything to get another hit," she said.

Now sober, the 33-year-old mother of two works as an addictions counsellor in Winnipeg.

Jasmine Doolan now works as an addictions counsellor. She shares her story in the last instalment of After Meth, a series of films exploring the personal cost of meth addiction and the promise of recovery. (Tyler Funk and Carmen Ponto)

Doolan's harrowing yet hopeful story is revealed in Part 3 of After Meth, a new series of short films by Winnipeg filmmakers Tyler Funk and Carmen Ponto.

The six-minute long film was produced for CBC's Creator Network, which works with storytellers from the community.

Doolan's story is the last of three films by Funk and Ponto about the personal cost of meth addiction and the promise of recovery.

In the first film, Dane Bourget revealed how meth took over his life within weeks, causing him to temporarily abandon his family. In the second film, Sky Moneyas shared how alcohol and meth addiction led to a suicide attempt. A house fire, set by drug dealers, was the catalyst that saved him from his addiction.

Jasmine Doolan is a mother of two. 'I knew I was meant to be more than an addict,' she says. 'I was meant to do more with my life.' (Tyler Funk and Carmen Ponto)

For Doolan's part, the path to sobriety started after she tried to overdose in 2014, but survived.

She slowly began realizing, in between highs, that she was worth more.

"I knew I was meant to be more than an addict. I was meant to do more with my life."