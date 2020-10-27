Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg Jets sign 2nd-year forward Jansen Harkins to 2-year deal
The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Jansen Harkins to a two-year contract with an average annual value of US$725,000.

23-year-old was named team MVP with Manitoba Moose last season

Winnipeg Jets' Jansen Harkins, left, battles for the puck with Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes during NHL action in Winnipeg on Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press)

The 23-year-old product of North Vancouver, B.C., made his NHL debut for the Jets last season.

Harkins had two goals and five assists in 29 games for Winnipeg in 2019-20 and seven goals and 24 assists in 30 games for the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League. He was named team MVP for the Moose.

The Jets picked Harkins in the second round, 47th overall, of the 2015 NHL draft.

