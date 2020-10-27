Winnipeg Jets sign 2nd-year forward Jansen Harkins to 2-year deal
The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Jansen Harkins to a two-year contract with an average annual value of US$725,000.
23-year-old was named team MVP with Manitoba Moose last season
The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Jansen Harkins to a two-year contract with an average annual value of US$725,000.
The 23-year-old product of North Vancouver, B.C., made his NHL debut for the Jets last season.
Harkins had two goals and five assists in 29 games for Winnipeg in 2019-20 and seven goals and 24 assists in 30 games for the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League. He was named team MVP for the Moose.
The Jets picked Harkins in the second round, 47th overall, of the 2015 NHL draft.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.