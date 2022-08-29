How can you save money during a grocery shop? A Winnipeg dietitian offers some tips
Winnipeg dietitian Janine LaForte, who owns Real Life Nutrition, shares tips to help lower your food bills, such as shopping for foods you know will be eaten, buying and cooking in bulk, and using frozen foods to supplement fresh produce.
It's possible to buy food that's both cheap and healthy, says Janine LaForte
Watch the video above for her advice, which includes shopping for foods you know will be eaten, buying and cooking in bulk, shopping for discounted foods, and using frozen foods to supplement fresh produce.
