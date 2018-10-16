Janice Lukes joins 3 other incumbents endorsing Jenny Motkaluk as Winnipeg mayor

A fourth member of Winnipeg's outgoing city council has endorsed Jenny Motkaluk's mayoral campaign.

Waverley West councillor-elect Janice Lukes said Tuesday she is backing Motkaluk's effort to unseat incumbent Brian Bowman.

Lukes said in an interview while she does not endorse all of Motkaluk's policies, she believes the business consultant would be easier to work with than Bowman.

Lukes — who was elected in 2014 in the South Winnipeg-St. Norbert ward and is running unopposed this year in the new Waverley West ward — has been at odds with Bowman since 2017, when the incumbent mayor kicked the councillor off executive policy committee.

Lukes joins three other council incumbents in endorsing Motkaluk: North Kildonan council incumbent Jeff Browaty, Elmwood-East Kildonan incumbent Jason Schreyer and Mynarski incumbent Ross Eadie.

All four were members of council's six-member unofficial opposition during the latter part of the most recent council term.

Winnipeg's election day is Oct. 24. Advance polls are currently open.