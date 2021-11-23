Janice Filmon begins throne speech on personal note, suggests it will be her last as lieutenant-governor

Manitoba's Lt-Gov. Janice Filmon was given a standing ovation on Tuesday as she delivered a heartfelt personal note before reading the throne speech in the legislature — one she suggested will be the last she'll read.

"I've had the privilege, the honour of being your lieutenant-governor this past six-and-a-half years. It's gone by very quickly," Filmon, 78, told the legislative assembly.

"I would not want to miss this opportunity as it probably is the last time I will have a chance to read the speech from the throne."

Appointed as the province's 25th lieutenant-governor in March 2015, Filmon stepped away from her duties in late 2019 to battle breast cancer for a second time. She returned at the beginning of 2020, just ahead of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's been a difficult time, this last while, for everybody, but especially for you," she told the assembly on Tuesday, often sounding out of breath.

"You carry the mantle of leadership and I don't think that you get the recognition or the thanks that you deserve for carrying that.

"I wish you just so well. I wish you good health. But really what I want to do is thank you for the support that you have given me and the office as lieutenant-governor," said Filmon.

WATCH | Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon delivers personal message before throne speech:

Janice Filmon honours members of Manitoba legislature 1:58 Manitoba lieutenant governor Janice Filmon spoke from the heart before reading the throne speech, thanking politicians for their hard work during the pandemic. 1:58

"To say it was an honour is an understatement — an absolute blessing. So please continue to be well. I wish you every success and when I say happiness, only happiness because of the choices that you have made for yourself.

"So thank you, go forth and know I carry this experience in my heart."

There is no set term for service of a Manitoba lieutenant-governor, whose role is to carry out most of the monarch's constitutional and ceremonial duties.

Philip Lee, who preceded Filmon in the role, served just shy of six years.

Tuesday's throne speech, which lays out the broad goals of the government, was the first from new Premier Heather Stefanson. It began a brief legislative session, which is scheduled to rise on Dec. 2.