Man shot dead at Winnipeg nightclub ID'd as Jamshaid Wahabi

Winnipeg police say Jamshaid Wahabi is the man who died after being shot at Winnipeg's Citizen Nightclub around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

When police arrived at the club at the corner of Princess Street and Bannatyne Avenue, Wahabi was dead and another man had been shot in the lower body, Const. Rob Carver said. The injured man was taken to hospital in stable condition.

No arrests in Wahabi's death — the city's 38th homicide of the year — have been made yet.

Investigators urge anyone who might have cellphone video taken at the Exchange District nightclub that evening, or any other relevant information, to contact the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).