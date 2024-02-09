Family of James Wood, who died after police encounter, calls out systemic racism and brutality

The family of James Wood is calling for his death to be a catalyst for change in the Winnipeg Police Service "so that, as Indigenous people, when we're calling on services or supports, we don't die."

"We implore society to recognize the need for police reform to address the systemic biases and excessive use of force that [disproportionately] affect marginalized communities," Wood's dad, Brian, said speaking publicly for the first time at a news conference on Friday, standing next to his wife, Carol.

The couple, like many of those supporting them, wore shirts emblazoned with an image of Wood.

"Losing a child is something no parent can truly prepare for, but losing a child to a violent encounter with law enforcement amplifies the pain," Brian said.

"It is our duty as grieving parents to fight for accountability."

Brian and Carol, James Wood's parents, address a news conference on Friday to 'shed light on deeper issues within our society that led to this devastating loss.' (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Wood, 35, died on Jan. 27, following contact with police in the Crestview neighbourhood in west Winnipeg.

A woman called police for help, saying her boyfriend was intoxicated and she was worried for the safety of her three children, police Chief Danny Smyth said at a news conference the day after Wood's death.

The woman called again to say the man had fallen down the stairs from their second-floor apartment suite and was lying in the snow at the base of the stairs.

Another caller said the man had wandered into the apartment complex's parking lot and was lying on the ground.

Smyth said police handcuffed Wood but as they started to take him to a police car, he became unresponsive. Officers called an ambulance and administered first aid until paramedics arrived, Smyth said.

Those details have been disputed by several witnesses, who told CBC News that police used excessive force. They said officers yelled at Wood to calm down and relax, beat him with a baton and stunned him with a Taser gun.

WATCH | James Wood's parents speak publicly for the first time since his death:

'He didn't deserve it,' family says of man's death after police encounter Duration 2:25 The parents of James Wood, who died after being restrained by Winnipeg police in January, spoke publicly for the first time about their son and the way he died. Brian and Carol Wood said his death shouldn't have happened and they described him as a kind-hearted person who deeply loved his family.

Wood was pronounced dead at the hospital later on Saturday.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba — which investigates all serious matters involving police in the province — is looking into the incident.

Wood's family said there is limited information they can share about the incident because of the ongoing investigation.

Brian called it "an unspeakable tragedy that demands justice and systemic change." He said the purpose of Friday's news conference is to mourn but also to "shed light on deeper issues within our society that led to this devastating loss."

Without stronger structures for accountability that lead to consequences against those who abuse their power, the violence will continue, said Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, a relative of Wood and chair of the National Family and Survivors Circle, which supports MMIWG families and survivors of gender- and race-based violence.

WATCH | Witnesses believe police used unnecessary force in responding to intoxicated man:

Witnesses believe police used unnecessary force in responding to intoxicated man Duration 2:25 Video filmed by witnesses shows Winnipeg police attempting to restrain a man as he struggles on the ground. An officer is seen striking the man with a baton at least six times. The man eventually goes still, and police appear to restrain him and move him to another area. The 35 year old man later died in hospital.

"Our human rights are continuously violated and not upheld as Indigenous people in this country. We continue to experience loss after loss, tragedy after tragedy. Our hearts are broken continuously," she said.

"This country needs the political will to create transformative change so that, as Indigenous people, when we're calling on services or supports, we don't die."

Calls for reform made during news conference

Anderson-Pyrz called on lawmakers across Canada to enact legislation that bans discriminatory practices, such as racial profiling, and to mandate the use of body cameras by officers to increase transparency. She also wants that footage stored and reviewed by an independent authority.

A national database should be created to track police misconduct and prevent implicated officers from being rehired in other jurisdictions, she said.

And she urged police departments to recruit officers from diverse backgrounds to reflect the communities where they work.

"We demand accountability from those who have sworn to protect and serve. The time for silence and complacency is over," she said.

"The fight against systemic racism and police brutality is not a battle we can win alone. It requires the collective efforts of all individuals who believe in justice and equality."

Manitoba Justice Minister Matt Wiebe said in a statement to CBC News his department is "engaged in a number of initiatives that directly address the issues raised by the Wood family."

Wiebe said in the statement his department is working to finalize a first round of policing guidelines that will include standards around "high-risk" investigations into missing people and deaths. The statement said this is a first for the province and those standards will apply to all police agencies.

The statement also said the provincial government is looking at ways to "standardize and enhance police training," including best practices related to de-escalation and cultural knowledge.

Wiebe said a new director of Indigenous and community relations to Manitoba Justice has been hired.

The position was created after significant ongoing work with Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak and Southern Chiefs Organization, according to the statement. The position aims to help increase transparency of IIU investigations, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the IIU said in a statement to CBC News while the police watchdog's investigative team can consist of current or former members of a police service in the country or former members of the RCMP, there are no current members of any police force employed by the watchdog.

The statement also said the current IIU investigative team consists of eight investigators, two team commanders and one director of investigations. The current team includes former members of police services and civilians with investigative experience.

It is important to note that all investigators must meet the prescribed qualifications and experience, the statement said.

Shirley Ducharme, chief of O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation, Wood's home community about 130 kilometres north of Thompson, said governments must prioritize culture competency and mental health training for law enforcement personnel.

The family of James Wood posted a statement on social media earlier this week but spoke to reporters for the first time on Friday. (Hilda Anderson-Pyrz/Facebook)

"The lack of understanding, empathy and knowledge about our cultures and histories contributes to the perpetuation of harmful stereotypes and biases," she said.

The mental health training would help officers de-escalate situations involving people in crisis, preventing unnecessary use of force, Ducharme said.

"This is not an isolated incident [with Wood]. It is a deeply rooted problem that requires immediate attention and comprehensive solutions."