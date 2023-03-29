Stolen car with Saskatchewan licence plate linked to Brandon man's death, RCMP say

Police say they've identified a connection between a man whose remains were found in a rural area near the southwestern Manitoba city of Brandon last fall and a stolen vehicle seen in the area around the same time.

RCMP said in January they were treating James Vernon Giesbrecht's death as a homicide, after the 37-year-old Brandon man's remains were found in the rural municipality of Cornwallis in October 2022.

On Tuesday, Mounties said they'd determined a grey Honda Accord with a Saskatchewan licence plate seen in the Brandon area between Oct. 5 and 13 was connected to Giesbrecht's death.

While police know the vehicle was stolen from Regina, they're looking for more information about where it is now and anyone who was seen driving it, RCMP said in a news release.

Giesbrecht was reported missing in December, but he hadn't been seen or in contact with his family since October.

His family later said they believed Giesbrecht might have been living in a homeless encampment around Brandon, the city's police said at the time.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call the major crime services tip line at 1-431-489-8110, the release said.