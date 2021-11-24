Inquest called into death of man who collapsed in police custody last year

Manitoba's chief medical examiner has called an inquest into the death of a man who collapsed while in police custody last year.

James Stewart "reportedly swallowed drugs while being pulled over during a traffic stop by police" around 1 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2020, a news release from the office of chief medical examiner Dr. John K. Younes said on Wednesday.

Stewart was taken into custody and monitored at the police station. While being processed there, the 40-year-old collapsed and "exhibited seizure activity," the release said.

He could not be resuscitated at the scene nor later at the hospital.

An autopsy later determined Stewart's cause of death was mixed drug toxicity from cocaine and methamphetamine, the release said. His death was deemed accidental.

The inquest into the death was called in accordance with Manitoba's Fatalities Inquiries Act, which requires an inquest whenever a person dies while in police custody.

The probe will determine the circumstances surrounding Stewart's death and whether anything can be done to prevent similar deaths in the future, the release said.

Information about when and where the inquest will happen will be determined by the chief judge of the provincial court of Manitoba and released at a later date.

Stewart was from the community of St. Laurent, Man., the release said, which is about 80 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.