High-risk sex offender expected to live in Winnipeg, police say

A convicted sex offender who's considered to be at high risk to reoffend against children is expected to live in Winnipeg after being released from prison on Thursday, police say.

James Sheldon Jasper, 45, was scheduled to be released from Stony Mountain Institution just outside of Winnipeg on Thursday, said a news release from the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit, a collaboration between the Winnipeg Police Service and the RCMP.

While Jasper has participated in sexual offender treatment, he's still considered at high risk to sexually reoffend against children, particularly boys, the release said.

He has been convicted of numerous sexual offences against children and groomed some of them, using predatory, premeditated behaviour to access vulnerable victims, the release said.

That includes a 2003 offence in which he invited a 10-year-old boy into his car, drove him to a secluded spot and sexually assaulted him, the release said.

Jasper was sentenced to 26 months in prison followed by a 10-year long-term supervision order.

He was released in 2006 after completing the prison portion of his sentence, but was later convicted of breaching the terms of his supervision order (in 2011 and 2016) and his probation order (in 2018 and 2021).

Jasper was released Thursday after serving a 4½-month sentence, in addition to 15 months of pre-sentence custody credit. That sentence was related to his 2021 breach of a probation order.

Release conditions

He was released under a three-year supervised probation order and other prohibition orders, the release said.

The conditions of his release are:

He must reside as directed by his probation officer, keep a curfew of between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. and comply with curfew checks.

He can't have any contact with or be in the presence of anyone under 18 (except for unavoidable encounters in a public place or when he's in the presence of a responsible adult who's been approved in writing by his probation officer).

He can't be within 100 metres of any public parks or public swimming areas where there are people under 18 or where people under 18 can reasonably be expected to be present.

He also can't be that close to daycares, school grounds, playgrounds or community centres. He's subject to a lifetime order with the same prohibition.

He can't work or volunteer in a position that involves regular contact with anyone 18 or under, or one that puts him in a position of trust or authority toward anyone that age.

He's not allowed to be in possession of a cellphone, subscribe to one in his name or use one with the consent of the owner, except as allowed by his probation officer.

He can't own, possess or acquire any personal computer system or electronic device that can access the internet, unless he's given explicit permission in writing in advance by his probation officer.

He must comply with any assessment, treatment, counselling and/or community programming as directed by his probation officer.

Jasper is about 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on his neck and forehead, the release said.

The information police provide about the release of sex offenders is given "to enable members of the public to take suitable measures to protect themselves," the release said, adding any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct toward Jasper won't be tolerated.

Anyone with information about Jasper is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888 or their local RCMP detachment.

Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-8477 or toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.