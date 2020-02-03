Winnipeg-born man inducted into Inventors Hall of Fame for surgical tourniquet

A Winnipeg-born biomedical engineer has been inducted into the Inventors Hall of Fame for a surgical device used in about 20,000 surgeries around the world every day.

James McEwen, who now lives in Vancouver, is one of 22 innovative people to be inducted into the Washington, D.C.-based society for his invention — an automatic surgical tourniquet.

McEwan said he came up with the idea after investigating a patient who went into surgery to repair a broken arm, but ended up with it becoming paralyzed.

"I wondered what that was all about and that led me on a quest, which ultimately resulted in the invention," he told CBC News.

The National Inventors Hall of Fame said in a news release that McEwan's invention ensures safer surgical outcomes by allowing enough blood to pass through, preventing damage to blood vessels, nerves and muscles.

"It looks similar to a blood pressure cuff, but then there's a big instrument connected to it that determines what's the ideal pressure for that individual patient and maintains it accurately and also alerts the staff to any problems during surgery," he said.

Improving frequency of use

Tourniquets weren't always used so regularly, McEwan said.

"In the Vietnam War, for example, they were not used except as a last resort. Now they're used as a first resort and you can see that with police forces and various other groups not hesitating to apply a tourniquet before the patient gets to hospital," he said.

McEwan was inspired to get into the field when he was six because his father's life was saved by medical innovation when he developed polio.

"He was hovering between life and death and only an iron lung saved him. Gradually he recovered to become paraplegic," he said.

"I saw that the various medical devices that were around at the time saved his life and also allowed him to have a very productive life afterwards."

McEwan is taking the things he learned from the automatic tourniquet to apply to other areas.

He's working on inventing a scalp tourniquet that will prevent hair loss and chemotherapy-induced alopecia for women undergoing breast cancer treatment in order to preserve women's quality of life.

"Women regard this as the second-most important problem in breast cancer surgery after dealing with the disease directly," McEwan said. "Their quality of life and perception of well-being is really affected by this."

Along with McEwan, the Inventors Hall of Fame is recognizing the inventors of sports bras, ibuprofen, hard hats and modern parachutes.

The inductees will be honoured in Washington, D.C., in May.