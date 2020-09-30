Former Bear Clan executive director James Favel wins seat on board of directors

Nearly two months after he was ousted as executive director of the Bear Clan Patrol, James Favel has captured a seat on the non-profit's board of directors.

Favel was elected to the volunteer board of Winnipeg citizen patrol group on Tuesday night, during the Bear Clan's annual general meeting.

Elder and activist Gerry Shingoose, sometimes known as "Gramma Shingoose," was also elected as a new member of the board.

Board members Linda Campbell, Mario Cueto and John Drabble were re-elected to the board, which usually has about 10 people.

Board chair Shaneen Robinson-Desjarlais said all members of the board will need to work together to fulfil the Bear Clan Patrol's mandate and make the community better.

"We need to continue that work of protecting our indigenous women in the community, protecting our elders, our children, and creating a safe community for our residents and being available to our people," she said.

"This organization is about more than one person — this is literally hundreds of volunteers who make this work happen every week."

She added that she was very happy to have Shingoose on the board because of her long history in the community.

"I think it's going to help keep our vision clear and respectful."

CBC News has reached out to Favel for comment but he wasn't immediately available late Tuesday night.

Favel, a Bear Clan co-founder, was fired from his position as executive director of the organization in July. No reason was given for his firing, but Favel said it was over a dispute with the board, accusing them of interfering with his running of day-to-day operations of the organization.

Robinson-Desjarlais has denied these allegations.