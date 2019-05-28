Former FBI director Comey comes to town to talk cybersecurity, politics in the Trump era

With security experts warning of the potential spread of disinformation during Canada's upcoming federal election, former FBI director James Comey cautioned a Winnipeg audience Tuesday about the danger of giving up on the notion of objective reality.

"The truth is a real thing. There are things in life that are verifiable or falsifiable," Comey said during a question and answer session at the Western Canada Information Security Conference at the RBC Convention Centre.

When politicians say things that contradict the truth, citizens have an obligation to call those statements lies, he said.

"We need to use that word in recognition of the fact that the truth is a real thing. And never surrender from that.… That's our job. Whether you're Canadian or American, no matter where you live — that's what it means to be a participating citizen."

Comey gave the keynote address at the conference, followed by an interview with tech expert and author Amber MacArthur. He focused on what he considers to be the qualities of ethical leaders and addressed some of the challenges facing security agencies in the digital age.

Comey served as director of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation from 2013 until May 2017, when he was abruptly fired by U.S. President Donald Trump. He frequently used anecdotes from his interactions with Trump to illustrate his points about unethical leadership.

"It must be depressing for those of you who live in Canada to look south and watch us. But I want to console you a little bit in a weird way," he said.

Comey contrasted the leadership qualities of U.S. President Donald Trump with his predecessors George W. Bush and Barack Obama. (Cameron MacLean/CBC)

Although Comey believes Trump and his administration are corroding politics in the U.S., he said he feels confident that American history has shown that things will work out in the end.

"I know American history. I know just how screwed up we've been in the past, far more screwed up than this. Somehow American values, that ballast at the centre of our nation, always rights us."

Humour marks a good leader

Good leaders are confident enough to be humble, Comey said, and they often display that through humour. He contrasted Trump with his predecessors George W. Bush and Barack Obama, who Comey said used humour to level the playing field.

"Only people who are fundamentally comfortable with themselves as leaders can laugh," he said.

"I have never seen Donald Trump laugh, ever, and I had dinner with the man alone for 90 minutes.… I think that's really an important tell, a sign of a leader who is deeply insecure. I don't know of another leader who never laughs."

Despite the harm and disruption caused by some of Trump's policies, such as his aggressive trade policies and flouting of international institutions, Comey said he sees a silver lining.

"He's reminded all people of goodwill [of] the importance of alliances and, in a backwards way, of the importance of free trade."

Cyber security challenges

Comey also spoke about the security challenges posed by digital technology, such as encryption and the rise of tech giants like Apple and Facebook.

"I do believe that we need to think about big tech platforms differently in applying anti-trust laws," he said.

Normally anti-trust laws focus on the harm caused to consumers when one large company sets the price for a product or service. With companies like Facebook, however, the harm comes from depriving consumers of valuable information, said Comey.

"It's an interesting problem because this isn't about price, it's about knowledge and opportunity and freedom that the consumer is denied by virtue of the monopoly power of places like Facebook," he said.

Comey said he's comfortable with some regulation of large tech companies to protect consumers and enable law enforcement to access content that could help in investigations. (Cameron MacLean/CBC)

He also spoke about the conflict between the desire for privacy and security in the digital age. Comey has long been a critic of encryption software on devices like iPhones, which he says allows criminals like pedophiles and terrorists to hide.

"The U.S. and Canada are both drifting to a place where judges are kind of being powerless to order access to content because of ubiquitous strong encryption," said Comey.

"And that's a really hard problem, because I believe both in the security of children and the security of my banking information. And those are in collision here."

In June, Comey will head to Toronto for a debate organized by the C.D. Howe Institute on the question of whether judges should regulate big tech companies to protect the public interest.

On a lighter note, Comey revealed Tuesday that he's cheering for the Toronto Raptors as they head into the NBA Finals, but he confessed that's mainly because he doesn't like the Golden State Warriors.

"They're just too good," he said, to laughter from the crowd. "I think Kawhi [Leonard] and his team can get it done."