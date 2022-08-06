Jamaican-Canadians in Manitoba celebrate 60 years of country's independence from Britain

It's been 60 years since Jamaica gained independence from Britain, and Jamaicans all over the world, including many here in Manitoba, are commemorating the historic event.

Britain ruled Jamaica for more than 300 years and forced hundreds of thousands of African slaves to work under brutal conditions.

Jamaica gained its independence on Aug. 6, 1962, but remained part of the British Commonwealth.

Winnipegger Tony Beach, president of the Jamaican Association of Manitoba, moved to Canada in 1967, but he witnessed the historic moment when Jamaicans saw their flag fly for the first time.

"I grew up with the Union Jack, and all of a sudden there's this new flag," he told CBC Winnipeg News host Janet Stewart. "It kind of told us we're now grown up, we're now our own people … now, we can be ourselves."

While some Jamaicans are marking the event from another country, Beach says they, remain proud of their former home.

"Even though we're not in Jamaica, we still want to be Jamaicans," he said. "We still want to celebrate that moment and we still value that."

It's been nearly three years since the association last got together due to the pandemic, Beach says, and its members are so eager to gather for their country's diamond anniversary that Saturday evening's dinner-dance is already sold out.

"We are fun people," Beach said. "Don't forget we're Jamaicans — we have fun."

'Moving on': Jamaica PM

Earlier this year, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness made international headlines after he told the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge that his country intends to become a republic.

"We are moving on," Holness said to William and Kate during a royal visit to the country in March. "We intend to ... fulfil our true ambitions and destiny as an independent, developed, prosperous country."

Prince William expressed "profound sorrow" for British-imposed slavery during that visit, but he stopped short of offering the apology demanded by protesters, who also sought reparations for the monarchy's role in the slave trade.

"Slavery was abhorrent, and it should never have happened," he said.

Queen Elizabeth, William's grandmother, remains the head of state for Jamaica and 13 other countries that were once British colonies.

An open letter written to William and Kate and signed by 100 Jamaican leaders was published ahead of the royal couple's visit. The signatories called for "healing, forgiveness, reconciliation and compensation."