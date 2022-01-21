Winnipeg police arrest 3rd suspect, search for 4th in fatal November shooting

Winnipeg police have now arrested three of four suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in the city nearly two months ago.

Jake Steven Ducharme, 32, was arrested in the killing of Tyler Yarema, police said in a news release Friday.

Ducharme is the third person to be charged with second-degree murder in the case. Jamie Lee Rudolph, 33, and Jamie Rae Shorting, 24, have also been charged.

On Nov. 29, 2021, police found Yarema, 42, with a gunshot wound in Winnipeg's Meadowood area. He later died in hospital.

Investigators continue to search for a fourth suspect, Bryce Alexander Keating, 23.

Bryce Alexander Keating, 23, is wanted in connection with the fatal November 2021 shooting of 42-year-old Tyler Patrick Yarema. (Submitted by Winnipeg police)

Keating is described as five feet, nine inches tall and weighing about 181 pounds.

Police warn the public not to approach Keating. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or 911.