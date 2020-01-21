Bakery in honour of slain Winnipeg teen Jaime Adao Jr. opens in the Philippines

The spirit of a Winnipeg teenager who was killed last year in a home invasion is being felt a world away, inside a bakery opened in his name in the Philippines.

Jimboy's Delicacies opened in the Philippines in honour of Jaime Adao Jr. The 17-year-old, whose parents called him Jimboy, was killed in a home invasion in Winnipeg's West End last March that police called random and said was likely fuelled by meth.

Imelda and Jaime Adao Sr., his parents, used the money they had saved for his post-secondary education to open the bakery on Jan. 18 in Nueva Ecija, Philippines.

Jaime Adao Jr. is seen in photos displayed at a memorial for the teen last year. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

"It's a fulfilment of Jimboy's dream. I know that his spirit is with us, is helping us," Imelda told CBC from the Philippines.

Her son had dreamt of opening his own businesses, she said. After he was killed, the family was in the Philippines and she saw the building and knew they had to open a bakery in it.

The business is on a busy highway and has a full-time bakery, restaurant and convenience store. It will be run by Imelda's relatives in the Philippines after she returns to Winnipeg next month.

The Adaos also own Jimel's Bakery stores in Winnipeg and some of their children who normally live in the Philippines have been helping run the family business while their parents have been in their home country.

Those who knew Adao said he was a talented baker who was well-liked by his high school friends. His killing sent shock waves across Winnipeg and sparked outrage from people across Canada.

Imelda Adao, second from left, stands with her husband, Jaime, to her right, inside the new bakery. (Submitted by Imelda Adao)

It also touched people in the Philippines.

"It's overwhelming because for a few days that we open, people are coming in and they're saying that they saw the story of Jimboy," his mom said. "I think they featured on Filipino TV before what happened to Jimboy."

Police said Adao was killed in a completely random home invasion while home with his sleeping grandmother.

He was attacked during the break-in but maintained his composure and called 911. Parts of his slaying were overheard by 911 dispatchers in what police Const. Rob Carver at the time called "an absolutely gut-wrenchingly tragic event."

Since his death, Adao has been given honorary high school and college diplomas and called a hero for staying calm while his grandmother was still in the home.

The family says their faith and support from the local Filipino community has helped them get through the tragedy — something they are forever grateful for.

The bakery will be run by relatives when the Adao parents return to Winnipeg. (Imelda Adao/Submitted)

"I would just want to thank anyone, everybody who supported us. We love him so much. Thank you so much. Please tell them that we really love them and thank you so much for the love and support."

The family's next challenge will be in court, when they face the two men charged in the killing.

"I don't even know if I can face the person on that day, on the trial," Imelda said.

Winnipeg police have charged Geordie Delmar James and Ronald Bruce Chubb in connection with Adao's death. Chubb is charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder. James is charged with manslaughter.

The trial for James and Chubb is set to begin on Oct. 26.