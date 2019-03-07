Fearing vigilante violence in wake of teen's death, group offers psychological support

Leaders of a local Filipino neighbourhood watch group want to help people cope with the death of teenager after a violent home invasion.

Ponz Mapuyan with 204-Neighbourhood Watch fears some members of the community might be considering taking vigilante action after 17-year-old Jaime Adao was killed in what police have said appears to have been a random attack.

"There are some hints of vigilantes and we are opposed to that, in the sense that another violence would not solve a violence that has been committed to a member of the community," he said.

A community event has been planned for Friday night at the Maples Community Centre at 6:30 p.m. Psychological first-aid services will be available to people who need it, Mapuyan said.

On Sunday night, Adao was home with his grandmother when a 29-year-old man broke in and attacked him with a weapon. Winnipeg police officers shot the attacker, and both he and Adao were rushed to hospital, but Adao died from his injuries.

The initial shock of the teen's death during a home invasion has quickly turned to anger for some, Mapuyan said.

The young man's family held a ceremony at a local church Tuesday night to celebrate his life. Many people in the community have expressed feeling unsafe in the wake of the killing, and people at the gathering called demanded justice for Adao.

"Pent-up emotions could lead, presumably, to possible violence, and we would like to avoid that," Mapuyan said. "What we would like to have is a more peaceful discussion of that so-called feelings, whatever feelings they may have."