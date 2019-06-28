'He is an inspiration': Parents of slain Winnipeg teen Jaime Adao Jr. given honorary high school diploma

The parents of a slain Winnipeg teenager were given an honorary high school diploma for their son Thursday while his graduating friends held his portrait to keep his memory alive.

"So sad but at the same time I feel so happy and honoured being here giving us the opportunity to accept his diploma," said Imelda Adao, the mother of Jaime Adao Jr.

The teen who was known as "Jimboy" to friends and family was killed during the evening of March 3 while at his West End home with his grandma in what police have called a completely random home invasion likely fuelled by meth.

His death shocked a community and has still left his friends and family reeling.

"You were a kind soul who is always ready to lend a helping hand," Tec Voc High School valedictorian Mercy Mastura said at the start of her speech at her class's graduation ceremony.

"You should be here celebrating this moment with us … something tells me you are."

Jaime Adao, 17, died after being attacked in his West End home back in March. (Submitted by Roxanne Roy)

Imelda and her husband, Jaime Adao Sr., sat next to their five children in the front row at the ceremony that hundreds attended at the University of Winnipeg. The children are visiting from the Philippines and helping the family out. She said the family has sent the grandma back to the Philippines to rest and be with relatives.

Friends of the slain teen walked into the ceremony holding a large portrait of their friend pictured with a mock high school diploma. The photo was taken before the teen, who was a talented baker, was killed.

"He is an inspiration to me," said Arjaye Reyes, one of the teen's friends who said Adao's hard work in math inspired him to do more.

"I feel like things happen in life for a reason and we have to learn from them. We have to keep going in life in order to evolve."

Friends of Jaime Adao Jr. held a photo of the slain teen as they remembered their friend at their high school graduation Thursday night. (Rudy Gauer/CBC)

Matthew Coligado remembered Adao for his skills on the basketball court.

"He's a really good defender at basketball, that's for sure," he said. "I can't get past him."

R.V. Reyes said Adao was the nicest person he had ever met and recalled his overwhelming affection for his parents.

"He taught me many lessons such as loving my family to the max," said Reyes. "I remember being with him every time in the car. Every time we're going out he always calls his parents to say, 'Ma, I love you, pa I love you.'

"Now I try to love my parents the same way he sees it. We miss him a lot," Reyes said.

Awards in teen's name

Two students were given a Robert-Falcon Ouellette member of parliament award in memory of Adao. The students, Allyza Mae Gasga and Gia Mae Umali, were in the baking and pastry arts program at the high school.

The honorary high school diploma was given to the teen's parents. Adao went to Tec Voc specifically to become better at culinary arts. His mom said when he went to the school he left all his friends from middle school behind — they went to Kelvin High School. (Rudy Gauer/CBC)

Adao had planned first on going to Red River College to pursue his dream of becoming an executive chef in a hotel he dreamed of owning one day, and then to Booth University College to learn about business.

On Friday, the Adao parents will be given an honorary diploma in memory of their son from Booth University College's faculty of business and administrative studies at their Sheppard Street bakery where their son worked.

"It's a fulfilment dream," said Imelda. "We know that he's happy now."

"We would like to thank everybody who's always supporting us," added Jaime Sr.

Imelda said she's now waiting for the men charged in her son's slaying to go to trial, though she isn't sure she can face them in person.

Ronald Chubb, 29, faces second-degree murder and attempted murder charges in connection with Adao's death and Geordie Delmar James, 34, has been charged with manslaughter.