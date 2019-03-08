Trial begins for 2 men accused of killing Jamie Adao Jr. in random home invasion

The trial for two men accused of killing Winnipeg teenager Jaime Adao Jr. begins Tuesday.

Adao, 17, was killed last March in what Winnipeg police described as a random unprovoked home invasion likely fuelled by meth. The West End homicide shook the city and left the tight-knit Filipino community reeling.

Details about the cold winter night Adao was killed have never been made public and are expected to come out in court Tuesday.

Police first charged Ronald Bruce Chubb, who was 29 at the time of his arrest, with second degree murder and attempted murder.

They said Adao, who was home with his grandma, was assaulted by an armed intruder who officers shot. Police have never revealed the type weapon that was used to kill the teen in his family's McGee Street home.

Police charged a second man with manslaughter more than a month after Adao was killed. Officers arrested Geordie Delmar James at the Headingley Correctional Centre and told the public they believed he was inside the Adao home during the killing.

The Adao family is well known in the city for their business Jimel's Bakery, which has two retail stores and sells products to grocery stores both in Manitoba and out of province.

Adao was getting ready to graduate high school when he was killed. The teenager had many dreams including going to Red River College to become an executive chef in a hotel and learning about business.

The high school senior was given honorary high school and college diplomas after his death. His friends remembered him as a kind, talented baker and basketball player.

The trial is scheduled to run for two weeks in Court of Queen's Bench and is being heard by Chief Justice Glenn Joyal.