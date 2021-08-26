NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh making campaign stops in Winnipeg Thursday

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will be in Winnipeg Thursday for his first Manitoba stop along the campaign trail.

Singh will first make a housing-related announcement at 9:30 a.m. at Sinclair Park.

He will then head to The Forks where he'll be joined by NDP incumbent candidates Leah Gazan and Daniel Blaikie, as well as First Nations leaders, for another announcement.

Gazan is defending her seat in the Winnipeg Centre riding after first being elected in 2019. Thus far, she's running against Liberal candidate Paul Ong and Green Party candidate Andrew Brown .

Blaikie was first elected to the Elmwood—Transcona in 2015. He's running against Conservative candidate Rejeanne Caron and Liberal candidate Sara Mirwaldt at this point.

Nominations for federal election candidates close on Aug. 30.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole were in Winnipeg last Friday for federal election announcements, each issuing pledges about jobs and benefits.