'It breaks my heart. I'm speechless': Family, friends devastated by slaying of 17-year-old

Just a week shy of his 18th birthday, quiet and gentle Jaden Charles John Oman was striving to find work and set his life on track before his untimely death Sunday, allegedly at the hands of his best friend.

"He was just finally learning what reality was. He was getting to about that age where he had to realize what life was about, realize this isn't a game," former girlfriend Hillary Shorting, 19, said in a phone call Monday. "He was just trying to make a better life for himself."

