17-year-old dies after assault in downtown Winnipeg apartment, police say

A 17-year-old boy has died after being assaulted inside a downtown Winnipeg apartment building early Sunday morning, police say.

Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports of an assault inside the building in the 300 block of Assiniboine Avenue, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

Jaden Charles John Oman was taken in critical condition to hospital, where he died, the release said.

Police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said no one has been charged in Oman's death.

No further details were provided.

Later Sunday, several police cars were seen outside the building near Hargrave Street, including an identification unit van.

An officer was seen on Sunday through a window on the apartment building's sixth floor.

Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-8477.

Oman's death marks Winnipeg's 19th homicide of 2021.

