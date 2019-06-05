'It's just not like her': Family worried about woman who's been missing for 2 months

The family of a missing Winnipeg woman say they're worried because they haven't heard or seen any online activity by her for two months.

Jacqueline (Jackie) Fayant, 33, was last seen in the West End in April.

"It's been two months and she hasn't even touched her phone, like, opened any of our messages or anything," said Alisha Mackie, Fayant's first cousin. "It's just not like her. Our family would message her and she would never respond, but she would always open our messages and read them."

Fayant has a 10-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son, whom "she loved dearly," said Mackie.

"She is a very kind-hearted person. She's very outgoing. She is really friendly, easy to get along with, and I just think that, you know, she went down the wrong path one day, maybe with friends."

Fayant's mother lived in the West End, and she would pop in from time to time.

The family has had some help from police, but they have been doing most of the searching themselves, Mackie said.

"We've been going … where she was last seen and asking around and also trying to contact some of her friends," she said. "Not much people are being that helpful right at this moment."

Fayant has a number of tattoos, police say, including a Batman logo on her upper left back, Chinese writing on her right wrist and this large rose on her right thigh. (Submitted by the Winnipeg Police Service)

Fayant is five feet, three inches and 120 pounds. She has long brown hair, brown eyes and a number of tattoos, including a Batman logo on her upper left back, Chinese writing on her right wrist and a large rose on her right thigh.

Anyone with any information about where she is should contact the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.