2 men sue, seek class action approval for alleged abuses at former northern Manitoba day school

WARNING: The following story contains distressing details.

Two men who say they faced physical and sexual abuse at a former day school on a northern Manitoba First Nation over five decades ago are suing the federal and provincial governments alongside the school division that operated the institution.

The men are now 63 and 59 years old, respectively, and request that their lawsuit be officially recognized as a class action, which would allow them to serve as representative plaintiffs on behalf of anyone who suffered alleged abuses at the former Jack River School in Norway House Cree Nation from Sept. 1968 to June 1973.

They're suing the Frontier School Division, the attorney general of Canada on behalf of Indigenous Services Canada, the Manitoba government, the estate of a dead Catholic priest and three individuals who worked at the school, according to the statement of claim filed in Manitoba's Court of King's Bench on June 22.

CBC News is not identifying the men because they are alleged victims of sexual abuse. None of the accusations have been proven in court and statements of defence have not yet been filed.

The former Jack River School was initially run by the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate under the Roman Catholic Church as part of Canada's residential school system, the suit says. The Oblates owned and operated the residential facility from 1960 until its closure in 1967.

The Oblates allowed the federal government to rent classrooms at the facility between 1960 and 1963, which is when Canada opened a new day school on Crown land at Jack River, located near the First Nation about 810 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Canada operated Jack River School until transferring control to the Frontier School Division under Manitoba's public school system in 1967, according to the lawsuit.

The Frontier School Division, which represents the bulk of northern Manitoba schools, kept a majority or possibly all of the staff that worked for the Oblates and federal government at Jack River School after that transition of authority, the suit says.

Priest assaulted multiple students, men claim

The division ran the former day school until it burned down in 1973. Another school replaced it under the same name and continues to operate in Norway House.

The 63-year-old plaintiff was five years old when he began to attend Jack River School in 1964, when the federal government was still in control of its operations. He claims to have experienced multiple physical and sexual assaults by school employees before the shift of control at the institution in 1967.

In his early years at the school, one or more of the Oblate nuns routinely took the boy to the home of an ordained Oblate priest during school hours, for what he was told would be "confession," according to the suit.

The man was "sexually assaulted by the priest at these times," the lawsuit says, and claims he regularly saw other students being taken to the priest's home for the same reason.

That abuse continued from 1968 to 1972, which is after the school's transfer to Manitoba's public education system, according to the suit.

The 59-year-old plaintiff was five years old when he began attending the former Jack River School in 1968, which was following the institution's transition to the Frontier School Division. He alleges the same priest sexually assaulted him after he was taken to the priest's home for "confession," the suit says.

School 'traumatized' students: lawsuit

The two men also faced multiple and extreme physical assaults by the Oblate nuns at the school, and could be punished for any or no reason at all, according to the lawsuit. However, a majority of the assaults took place after the men spoke their Cree language, which they were told was forbidden at the school.

The Frontier School Division, federal and provincial governments failed to protect students of the former day school from injury or investigate the alleged abuse, according the suit. They were aware or should have known that school employees would continue to assault students after the transition to Manitoba's public education system in 1967, it says.

The lawsuit also claims governments and the school division should have been aware of the subsequent damage that the alleged abuses would cause to the plaintiffs, and that those harms would extend to their familial and community relationships.

The school division and governments breached a duty of care owed to the plaintiffs, the suit says. The Oblates and federal government also failed to inform the school division that existing employees posed a danger to students during the transfer of authority.

The two students of the former day school are suing for general, special and punitive damages, in addition to interest accumulated before and after the judgment.

They have been "physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually traumatized by their experiences arising from their attendance at the school and the assaults perpetrated on them," and suffered the loss of past and present incomes, their cultural identities, self-worth and comforts of life due to the alleged abuse, the suit says.

CBC News reached out to the Manitoba government, who declined to comment.

The two plaintiffs and the law firm representing them, the Frontier School Division, Indigenous Services Canada and the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate did not provide comment prior to publication.