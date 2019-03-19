Video

'It's heartwarming': Winnipeg police build paddles with North End youth

Winnipeg police connect with youth after-hours by teaching them how to build paddles at École Leila school in the North End of Winnipeg.

Social Sharing

Winnipeg police connect with youth after-hours by teaching them how to build paddles at École Leila school in the North End of Winnipeg. 1:39

Popular Now Find more popular stories