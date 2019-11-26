Winnipegger Mark Block was tasked with redesigning the base of the Grey Cup two years ago, but he didn't know he was making room to engrave the names of his home team, the Blue Bombers.

Mark Block, a founding partner of Apollo Marconi Designs, told CBC News that he's stunned by the Cup coming back to Winnipeg.

"I was telling people jokes that I had installed a homing device inside the Cup," Block said. "But really, it feels like I did, because it came back."

The Grey Cup is on its fourth base; Block's company started working on the trophy in 1987, he said.

"[Working with the Grey Cup] is nerve-wracking, kind of weird, but wonderful," he said.

"Parts of it kept me awake; I've had nightmares about it."

At one point, the CFL was looking at making the trophy about six inches taller so names would not get taken off.

"The shape caught everyone's imagination," Block said. "We were hard pressed to change that, and I did not want to change it."

Left to right: Jeff McWhinney (keeper of the cup), Mark DeNobile (executive director of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame), Mark Block, Block's cousin Matthew, whose company had repaired the previous base and chalice. (Submitted by Mark Block)

After submitting the 3D imaging of what the trophy would look like with the extra rows, "it just didn't feel right," he said.

Instead of making the trophy's base bigger, Block made the fonts of the engravings smaller, which meant an extra row of names could fit on the trophy in its current form.

The oldest engraving on the trophy is from 1909, and the 2019 Winnipeg Blue Bombers will fill the last blank plaque before teams from the past start getting plaques retired to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in Hamilton, Ont.

Block wants no part in deciding which team gets taken off first to make room for the 2020 Grey Cup champions.

The people in charge of that decision will have to be prepared for some backlash, he said.

"If you think about the Grey Cup, it's a portable museum," Block said.

"If you mapped out the descendants of who's actually on that, you potentially have a million Canadians who are somehow related to people right on that Cup.

"So there are people who take it personally if you misspell a family name, or say, take a plaque off."

The Blue Bombers brought the Grey Cup back to Winnipeg Monday ... but in two pieces. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

How to fix the Grey Cup?

When the champs arrived at the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport Monday afternoon, the Grey Cup was detached from its base.

Although Block is not in charge of fixing the chalice, he has proposed solutions in the past that could reduce the risk of it breaking.

One possible solution was to put an anvil inside the base, which would make the Cup heavier and likely stop players from hoisting the trophy.

"They didn't go for it," Block told CBC Information Radio host Marcy Markusa with a chuckle.

Another suggestion would be to attach the Grey Cup to the base the way a hood ornament is affixed to a luxury car.

"You grab it and it has just enough give that you know it's not going to snap off if you hit it," Block said.

"Right now, it's rigidly to the top. But when it gets a blow, it feels it all the way through. I think it needs to have a bit of wobble in it."

Homegrown hero Andrew Harris was named most valuable player for his role in winning the Grey Cup for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. His name and the names of his teammates will fill the last empty plaque on the trophy. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Mark DeNoble, executive director of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, told Block the trophy would be reattached for Tuesday's parade, Block said.

"I can't wait [for the parade]," he said. "To see your own hard work being manhandled in the locker room, I love that. I like the champagne shower that it got.

"It's a thrill."

Monday's blunder was far from the first time Lord Earl Grey's Cup separated from its base. In 2014, it split in the hands of the Calgary Stampeders, and in 2006, the same happened for the B.C. Lions.