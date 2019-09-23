It may be fall, but the Red River is on the rise

The Red River is doing something it rarely does in the fall — rise instead of recede.

Runoff from heavy rains last week in southern Manitoba, North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota is pooling into the Red, which lapped up to the edges of Winnipeg's downtown riverwalk on Monday and will continue to rise all week.

The high water has led the U.S. National Weather Service to issue a flood warning for the Red River south of the border

"As water continues to move toward the main stem Red, portions of the Red River and its tributaries are expected to crest above flood stage over the next week," the U.S. forecasters warned on Monday.

The Red is not expected to flood significantly in Manitoba, although communities along the river will experience an uncommon fall crest.

The Red is expected to peak in Winnipeg between Sept. 28 and 30 at 11 to 12 feet above normal winter ice level at James Avenue, Manitoba's hydrologic forecast centre predicts.

The riverwalk sits at 8.5 feet James. It was last under water in July, also due to heavy rains.