Manitoba · Video

'It makes me sad it's my last day, I want to celebrate my graduation'

Starting Wednesday, all students in Winnipeg and Brandon are moving to remote learning, in an effort to curb Manitoba's rising third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The province says students will return to school in June, but students aren't as optimistic.

Social Sharing

Starting Wednesday, all students in Winnipeg and Brandon are moving to remote learning, in an effort to curb Manitoba's rising third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The province says students will return to school in June, but students aren't as optimistic.