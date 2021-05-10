Palestinian, Jewish communities in Winnipeg feel impact of latest conflict in Jerusalem from afar

Recent escalating violence in Jerusalem has Winnipeg's Palestinian and Jewish communities on edge as they watch the conflict unfold from afar.

Idris Elbakri, a Palestinian Canadian who lives in Winnipeg, grew up in Jerusalem. He was at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which has been a flashpoint in the latest conflict in the region, just a few weeks ago, after travelling to Jerusalem for a family emergency. He described it as a beautiful place that normally provides a sense of serenity.

"It's like you're hearing the language of God, just because of the sheer beauty of the space and its openness as well," he said.

Tensions flared for weeks between Israel and Palestinians over a contested area in East Jerusalem, and then shifted away from the city on Monday to Gaza, where Hamas militants fired hundreds of rockets at southern Israel, bringing a harsh response from Israel's military. The exchange has killed a number of militants and civilians.

According to The Associated Press, Gaza health officials said at least 28 Palestinians — including 10 children and a woman — have been killed in Gaza since sundown on Monday, most by airstrikes. The Israeli military said at least 16 of the dead were militants.

At least three Israelis have been killed: a 50-year-old woman in Rishon Lezion, just south of Tel Aviv, which came under fire from a barrage of rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, and two women killed after rockets hit their homes in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon. At least 10 other Israelis have been wounded since Monday evening, The Associated Press reported.

The rocket fire came after hundreds of Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police over the weekend. Some of the violence occurred around the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound — which is known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, and is a sacred site to both.

Over a period of days, Israeli police fired tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets at Palestinians in the compound, who hurled stones and chairs. Police fired stun grenades into the mosque at points, The Associated Press reported.

Heartbreaking violence, Winnipegger says

After giving Israel a deadline to withdraw its security forces from the compound, Hamas began firing rockets from Gaza on Monday evening, setting off air raid sirens as far as Jerusalem. The escalation from that point was rapid.

Winnipeg's Elbakri says it has been heartbreaking to see a place that is so important to him and his community mired in violence.

"It's quite sad to see that a place of prayer and a place of community can be brutalized by militarized police, as we have seen over the past couple of days."

Israeli police detain a Palestinian during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City on Monday. (Ammar Awad/Reuters)

Elbakri says he's upset by the violence enacted by Israeli police and government over the last week, and says it's a violation of human rights. He says it's been hard to watch the violence unfold, and worries for his family members living there.

"They're tense, they're stressed, they're worried … [but] they've been through worse and hopefully they'll get through this as well," he said.

'Nobody will win this'

Meanwhile, Jewish Federation of Winnipeg president Joel Lazer condemned the militant group Hamas.

"The terrorism continues. The unrest continues. And it's the common people that are going to get hurt by all this and frankly, to no good end for either side," he said.

"It's in my mind useless violence for no good and nobody will win this."

Lazer has visited Jerusalem many times, and says it is upsetting to think about what could happen to the city's historic sites if the violence continues.

"The fact that rockets are being sent that can reach Jerusalem — how awful would that be if any of the sites got destroyed?"

An Israeli sapper checks a damaged apartment in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on Tuesday, after rockets were fired by Hamas from the Gaza Strip toward Israel overnight. (Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images)

Lazer says Canada should take a stand against Hamas, while Elbakri argues Canada should call out the violence and Israel's occupation of East Jerusalem.

A University of Manitoba professor who studies Arab-Israeli conflict says the latest violence is predictable.

Tami Jacoby, who lived in Jerusalem for seven years, says that the Israelis and the Palestinians are stuck in a situation where they cannot seem to resolve the conflict between the two of them.

Jacoby says these flashpoints of violence will continue as long as the status of Jerusalem, which each side claims as its capital, remains unresolved.

Israel captured East Jerusalem in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, in which it also took the West Bank and Gaza Strip. It later annexed East Jerusalem and considers the entire city its capital. The Palestinians seek all three areas for a future state, with East Jerusalem as their capital.

Jacoby says has been no real peace process between the two sides since the early 2000s, when Israeli-Palestinian peace talks broke down.

"There is a very strong skepticism about the possibility of peace, and it all boils down to the status of Jerusalem."