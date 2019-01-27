'Fall in love with yourself': Why being alone doesn't have to be a bad thing

Isolation can be a side effect of Manitoba's frigid winters. But Aly Raposo says being alone doesn't necessarily have to be a bad thing.

Raposo, who is the women and youth programming director for Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba, gave a talk on the subject Sunday at the Daniel McIntyre/St. Matthews Community Association.

Raposo says there is a common social narrative that solitude is a negative thing, but it doesn't mean we have to buy into it.

"If you believe it to be so, it kind of increases. It increases that solitude, it increases that sadness about the negativity in it," she said.

"But if you kind of take a step back and you reflect on it, it could be a really beautiful time in your life to grow. It could be a beautiful time to have self-discovery."

In university, Raposos said she pushed herself to take on as much as possible, getting involved in student politics and activism. She said she became quite critical of herself, and was always looking to improve, but wasn't learning "who I actually was."

"I was this advocate I was somebody who preached all these beautiful things to women and to people who suffer with mental illness. But I wasn't actually taking the time to learn about who I was," she said.

It was only through being alone that she was able to actually tap into that, she said.

"I really sat there, and I listened to myself for for that time where we don't want those intrusive thoughts, and we usually go to bed or we turn on the TV and we ignore them," she said.

"I actually listened to them and when I listened to them, I realized, you know, there's I have a lot of work to do on myself when it comes to self-critique and and the negative ways that I talk about myself or think about myself."

Raposos said she thinks that if we feel uneasy with being alone, it's probably because we have some work to do on ourselves, so we don't need that validation from other people.

"You're not alone, you're with yourself. It's a million things in one. And during that time is when you can really really use your creativity," she said.

"It can spark so much things. Fall in love with yourself."

With files from CBC's Weekend Morning Show