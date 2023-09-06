Perimeter Aviation's delays, high fees cause hardship for remote Manitoba First Nations: chiefs

The chiefs of four First Nations in northeastern Manitoba that rely heavily on air travel for most of the year say Perimeter Aviation is not meeting the needs of their communities, and they want the federal government to investigate what they call a monopoly on air transport in the north.

The Winnipeg-based airline provides passenger airline service, air ambulance operations and cargo services, primarily to remote locations in northern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario, according to its website .

At a news conference Wednesday morning, the chiefs from the Island Lake region — including the Wasagamack, St. Theresa Point, Red Sucker Lake and Garden Hill First Nations — said high airfares, excess baggage fees and serious delays are creating undue hardship to the fly-in communities.

"It's very one-sided, where … I believe that Perimeter gets most of the benefits rather than the community," said Grand Chief Scott Harper of Anisininew Okimawin, a coalition of the four Island Lake-area First Nations.

In some cases, community leaders feel the delays contribute to health risks, since the First Nations rely on the airline for medical transportation.

"Our medical transportation depends on that airline, Perimeter. It is our lifeline," said Ron Beardy, a band councillor for Garden Hill First Nation.

Beardy said there have been cases where people who needed urgent medical attention died when they couldn't get to a hospital fast enough.

"A lot of those people … are leaving us are unnecessarily due to insufficient services that are supposed to be provided for our community," he said.

Industry-wide problems: CEO

Grand Chief Cathy Merrick of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs said these are longstanding issues that have been going on for years and need to be addressed.

"[These] issues that are affecting our people are not of our own making, yet these issues are felt most by our people," she said.

"It is not the leadership or the chiefs that have control over the services that are brought into their nations, it is Perimeter Aviation."

In an emailed statement, Perimeter CEO and president Joey Petrisor said the company has been dealing with an industry-wide shortage of pilots and aircraft mechanics, plus supply chain issues.

However, he said the company takes these concerns very seriously and will work with community leaders to resolve them.

CBC News has also reached out to Transport Canada and is awaiting a response.