Pandemic Perspectives: Spreading her wings in pandemic lockdown

It was the day I'd been waiting for since I arrived in Canada four years ago.

My citizenship exam was set for March 24. I had been working hard on improving my English in Winnipeg. My plan was to fly back home to Abidjan in Ivory Coast on July 15, to see my family. It would be my holiday from my job as an Air Canada agent.

With the gifts already bought, I imagined knocking at the door and yelling "Surprise!" I could taste all the familiar delicious local foods I would be eating. I was looking forward to the reunion.

Then the pandemic hit.

My citizenship exam was cancelled. I was really frustrated. It felt like a series of unfortunate events.

I left a high-paying job as a lead flight attendant in Abidjan, to work in several different jobs in Quebec for three years. I was hired on by Air Canada in Winnipeg in October 2019 — only to be laid off in June.

I wipe away my tears and find the strength to stand firm and persevere - Isabelle Manouan

I felt sick inside as my mother's words reeled in my head: "It doesn't make sense to quit your job and take such a risk. Why restart your life in another country when you have it good here?"

Sometimes I think she was right, because my path hasn't been easy.

The thought of not knowing when I would see them all again cut deep to my heart. I had planned on returning home as a successful person, proving that I didn't fail in my decision to move to Canada.

'I know I have to do my part and put in the work,' Isabelle Manouan says about turning her layoff into an opportunity to train for a career in esthetics. (Submitted by Isabelle Manouan)

But I was facing a very different reality from what I had imagined. I had rent to pay, bills were piling up and I was unemployed. Thank God I was eligible for the Canada emergency response benefit.

I applied for countless jobs at banks, hospitals, school divisions, restaurants, call centres, even government positions.

Pursue my dreams

While I was job hunting, it occurred to me that if I couldn't find work during the lockdown, I could become self-employed. I started to think about this.

I believe Canada is a country that offers people the opportunity to be who you want to be, and that you can learn at any age. Since I was a child I had the desire to become an esthetician.

I had a hopeful thought: Even though I was laid off and we were in a lockdown, I now had the time to learn, study and pursue my dream.

I always wanted to work in the beauty industry and have my own business one day. Now this was my chance.

I had to learn more. I started taking makeup lessons online, improving my braiding and nail prosthetics skills.

Now could be a time to weep, but a time to laugh is coming. - Isabelle Manouan

My circumstances have felt so uncertain.

I got a recall from Air Canada last month. I was told it is permanent, but I don't know when everything will go back to normal or if there will be more layoffs.

I don't know when I will get a new date for my citizenship exam.

My greatest challenges right now are to rebuild my finances, find a stable job and become self-sufficient.

I am 36, living in Canada by myself, and away from family. Sometimes it is really difficult because I feel so alone. When the struggles are too much, I have a good cry. Then I look around me and realize I am still alive, I have food, I have somewhere to sleep. I wipe away my tears and find the strength to stand firm and persevere.

Prayer is and has always been the key to overcoming every hardship in my life. I trust in God. He has never disappointed me. I watch mass online every morning, now that churches are closed again.

God will see me through. I know I have to do my part and put in the work, because faith without actions is nothing, so I work from home, take makeup classes online and continue to work toward a better life.

I keep praying, even when I don't see the end, or even when I am going in an entirely new and unexpected direction.

No regrets

However long the night is, the dawn will break. To every thing there is a season in this life, and a time to every purpose. Now could be a time to weep, but a time to laugh is coming.

Canada is my home and I want to build a life here. I don't regret any decisions I made. We never know what will happen. But I'm grateful I can study here and talk with my family over the internet.

I want to be able to visit my family every year and continue working toward having my own beauty business. Why not pursue these goals?

Certainly it will happen. Everything is possible with God.

CBC's Pandemic Perspectives is a series that invites Manitobans to share their personal perspectives on the collective experience of life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This column is part of CBC's Opinion section. For more information about this section, please read this editor's blog and our FAQ.