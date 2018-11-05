'Everybody needs a June': New principal reconnects with teacher who inspired him

Thirty years after he attended Isaac Newton School as an English language student, the school's new principal credits his first Winnipeg teacher with helping him build his new life in Canada.

It was a cold October night three decades ago when Mohammad Rezai, 22, an Iranian immigrant, arrived in Winnipeg with no family or friends.

Iranian immigrant Mohammad Rezai at the Manitoba Museum shortly after he arrived in Winnipeg 30 years ago. (Courtesy Mohammad Rezai)

"The first night was probably the loneliest night," he recalled. "It was one of the toughest evenings I had for a very long time —​ just feeling the unknown, the future, what it's holding."

But he also remembers getting up the next morning on what he called a beautiful, bright October day.

"I look outside and I say 'Wow, we are here. It's unbelievable.' And I don't remember ever feeling that way ever again."

Soon he started studying English-as-an-additional language at Isaac Newton School in Winnipeg's North End. When Rezai's English language comprehension was assessed he scored just 19 per cent.

Learning English wasn't easy. Even now, he admits, he is learning new things, but adds "it was a great experience, going through that."

Now, his journey has come full circle — Rezai is principal of that same school.

Mohammad Rezai is the new principal at Isaac Newton School, where he began to learn English 30 years ago. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

He says the journey might not have happened but for a teacher who changed his life.

June Shymko, his very first English teacher 30 years ago, was "an unbelievable person in just the way she interacted with us. We felt like a very close-knit family. I still think about how those days impacted me. Her inspiration believing in ourselves that we could actually learn the language and do well in this country."

I go back through those 30 years and think about how everybody in the school system needs that connection, needs a June in their lives. - Mohammad Rezai on inspirational teacher June Shymko

After his appointment as principal, Shymko wanted to reach out and connect again with Rezai, whom she had not seen in 30 years. They reunited over lunch.

Rezai brought his wife and two children, and introduced them to Shymko, who was accompanied by her husband. They caught up on the past 30 years and reminisced about those early days — and the impact she had on Rezai's life.

June Shymko was grateful to be reunited with Mohammad Rezai, who had been her student 30 years ago. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

"It was unbelievable," Rezai said. "Just to see her and sit down and talk about our experiences as a class."

Shymko was happy to see her former student after all that time, and to have the opportunity to meet his family.

"It was like having a baby and losing him for 30 years and then finding out he came out OK. We wanted his life to be good in Canada," she said.

Rezai remembers how Shymko would always bake cakes for the students on special occasions.

"She kept track of birthdays. She kept track of us moving from one class to another, and she would be ready to say hello or goodbye and happy birthday."

'Everybody needs that connection'

Her care and support would prove to be instrumental to his life in Winnipeg.

"Everybody needs that connection with somebody — an adult in the building — in order for them to come to school and be motivated and be engaged," he said.

Rezai says Shymko always made him feel everything was going to be OK. Since he didn't have anyone to rely on in Winnipeg, he says, those first contacts and connections were critical.

June didn't think I had deficit because I didn't speak the language. She thought I had strength because I learned other languages, and I think we need to provide that with every student. - Mohammad Rezai

"I go back through those 30 years and think about how everybody in the school system needs that connection, needs a June in their lives," he said. "Every child needs a connection. They need a hook for them not only to be encouraged but to be inspired. Everybody brings a gift. Find a gift that child brings and build on that."

Isaac Newton student David Marhale, 13, says principal Mohammad Rezai 'makes kids happy.' (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

That's exactly what Shymko did for him, Rezai says.

"I came to this country speaking four other languages. English was my fifth language. June didn't think I had deficit because I didn't speak the language. She thought I had strength because I learned other languages. And I think we need to provide that with every student."

Rezai hopes to find those strengths in the school's new students and make those connections.

David Marhale, 13, an Isaac Newton student who came to Winnipeg from the Congo with his family four years ago, says he likes the school's "fun teachers," including Rezai, the principal.

"He likes talking to kids when they're mad or sad," Marhale said, adding that he's not mad or sad because the school "makes kids happy."

As Rezai makes his rounds along the hallways where he once attended English classes and now manages as principal, he says he sometimes has to pinch himself.

"At the end of the day I say you know what? Tomorrow is another day where we see what we can do to really make sure the kids belong to school and they are learning," he said.

"To be in that position — to come back to the same community that supported me and looked after me 30 years ago and say 'I am here for you.' When you have enough people saying I believe in you … you start to believe in yourself."